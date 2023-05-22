IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 57 users

The Grounded (2013)

The Grounded movie tells the true tale of an Alaskan wildlife filmmaker’s persistent curiosity and quest to test the claims of what appears to be an outrageously simple and “too good to be true” healing concept – physical, bare skin contact with the Earth – which may have been known by civilizations throughout history. New research has started to confirm the unexpected, that the surface of the Earth has a healing power, like a gigantic treatment table.

Steve Kroschel

Clint Ober, Stephen Sinatra, Martin Zucker, Joesph Mercola

