Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Clint Ober,
Joesph Mercola,
Martin Zucker,
Stephen Sinatra
Sutradara
Steve Kroschel
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
7.4/
10from
57users
Diterbitkan
13 November 2013
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Grounded (2013)
The Grounded movie tells the true tale of an Alaskan wildlife filmmaker’s persistent curiosity and quest to test the claims of what appears to be an outrageously simple and “too good to be true” healing concept – physical, bare skin contact with the Earth – which may have been known by civilizations throughout history. New research has started to confirm the unexpected, that the surface of the Earth has a healing power, like a gigantic treatment table.
tt3765684