Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.4

/

10

from

595

users

Diterbitkan

22 March 1949

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Green Promise (1949)

A stubborn farmer is raising his children alone. When his oldest daughter gets a suitor, the father nearly goes on the rampage, but he is forced to change his tune when he is injured, leaving her in charge of the farm.
William D. Russell
Marguerite Chapman, Walter Brennan, Natalie Wood, Robert Paige, Ted Donaldson, Connie Marshall, Irving Bacon, Milburn Stone, Will Wright, Robert Ellis, Martin Milner, Sam Flint, Dick Wessel

Diterbitkan

April 16, 2023 10:29 pm

Durasi

