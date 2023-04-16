IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 595 users

The Green Promise (1949)

A stubborn farmer is raising his children alone. When his oldest daughter gets a suitor, the father nearly goes on the rampage, but he is forced to change his tune when he is injured, leaving her in charge of the farm.

William D. Russell

Marguerite Chapman, Walter Brennan, Natalie Wood, Robert Paige, Ted Donaldson, Connie Marshall, Irving Bacon, Milburn Stone, Will Wright, Robert Ellis, Martin Milner, Sam Flint, Dick Wessel

