IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 303 users

Diterbitkan 26 December 1962

Oleh mamat

The Graceful Brute (1962)

A greedy, materialistic family attempts to cover-up the embezzlement committed by the son while keeping their other schemes active. They discover there are other, equally conniving players involved.

Yūzō Kawashima

Ayako Wakao, Yūnosuke Itō, Hisano Yamaoka, Yûko Hamada, Eiji Funakoshi, Shoichi Ozawa, Hideo Takamatsu, Kyū Sazanka, Chôchô Miyako

tt0217799