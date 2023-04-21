  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Germany

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

171

users

Diterbitkan

30 October 1935

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Girl from the Marsh Croft (1935)

A farm boy betrothed to a socialite falls in love with his maid – an impoverished girl from the marsh.
Douglas Sirk
Hansi Knoteck, Ellen Frank, Friedrich Kayssler, Theodor Loos, Kurt Fischer-Fehling, Lina Carstens, Jeanette Bethge, Eduard von Winterstein, Anita Düwell, Klaus Pohl, Ilse Petri

Diterbitkan

April 22, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

