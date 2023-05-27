Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Fortune Code (1990) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Hong Kong
Bintang film
Alan Tam,
Andy Lau,
Anita Mui,
Austin Wai Tin-Chi,
Ben Lam,
Billy Lau,
Blackie Ko Shou-Liang,
Charlie Cho,
Chen Kuan-Tai,
Eric Tsang
Sutradara
Kent Cheng
IMDb
6.0/
10from
199users
Diterbitkan
19 January 1990
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Fortune Code (1990)
Set in China during the Japanese occupation. A young man breaks out of a POW camp to marry his sweetheart, but finds she is now a spy for the resistance, code-named “Number 3”. With the help of “Number 2” he returns to the camp to find “Fortune”, an agent who possesses the pass-code to a Swiss bank account with $500 billion intended for the Chinese army.
Kent Cheng
Andy Lau, Sammo Hung, Eric Tsang, Shing Fui-On, Kent Cheng, Alan Tam, Anita Mui, Max Mok Siu-Chung, Paul Chung Fat, Gordon Liu Chia-hui, Frankie Chan Fan-Kei, Michael Miu, Blackie Ko Shou-Liang, Wilson Lam, Natalis Chan, Austin Wai Tin-Chi, Billy Lau, Ken Lo, Chen Kuan-tai, Charlie Cho, Kirk Wong, Ben Lam, Sin Woon Ching, Parkman Wong
tt0097394