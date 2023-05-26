  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

China

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

2.7

/

10

from

11

users

Diterbitkan

28 August 2015

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Fighting Youth (2015)

About a variety of very different personalities encountered six young men and women in work, love, with the most comic way to interpret today’s “Fen Qing” the most real life. Movie entirely from the perspective of young people starting to describe their vision throughout the community. Among these young people, have just graduated from fresh human society, there are rebellious city cold man, there are diligent faithful dog male, female infatuation has insisted the dream, but also money first drink of worships money and women and every day Tyrant men and so on. When these different personalities, different experiences of people touched each other, naturally embarrassing thing again and again.
Shui Hong
Van Fan, Sun Jian, Mao Xiaotong, Kingdom Yuen, Fu Mengni, Wei Daxun, Cui Shaohan, Dong Lifan, Feng Li, Miao Haizhong, Zhang Yangyang

Diterbitkan

Mei 26, 2023 10:36 pm

Durasi

