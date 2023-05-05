Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Fiancee (1980) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Germany
Bintang film
Angela Brunner,
Anita Herbst,
Barbara Zinn,
Carin Abicht,
Christa Lehmann,
Christa Löser,
Christa Pasemann,
Christiane Lechle,
Christine Gloger,
Doris Thalmer
Sutradara
Günter Reisch,
Günther Rücker
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7.1/
10from
91users
Diterbitkan
05 September 1980
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Fiancee (1980)
The wrenching story of a woman sentenced in 1934 to ten years in prison for antifascist activities. The love between her and her fiancée enables her to survive the tribulations of her time in prison, where she is one of few political prisoners.
Günther Rücker, Günter Reisch
Jutta Wachowiak, Regimantas Adomaitis, Slávka Budínová, Christine Gloger, Inge Keller, Käthe Reichel, Hans-Joachim Hegewald, Barbara Zinn, Katrin Sass, Ewa Ziętek, Friedrich Richter, Carin Abicht, Dorothea Mommsen, Christa Pasemann, Ursula Braun, Katrin Martin, Reinhard Straube, Johannes Wieke, Rolf Ludwig, Irma Münch, Johanna Clas, Karla Runkehl, Christa Lehmann, Christa Löser, Rose Becker, Ellen Tiedtke, Inge Noack, Sina Fiedler-Engel, Christiane Lechle, Katharina Rothärmel, Gisa Stoll, Henny Müller, Gertraud Last, Ostara Körner, Gertraud Kreissig, Katarina Tomaschewsky, Angela Brunner, Karin Gregorek, Doris Thalmer, Elke Niebelschütz, Roland Kuchenbuch, Anita Herbst
tt0081711