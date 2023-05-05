  1. Home
  The Fiancee (1980)

WEBRip

Germany

Drama

7.1

10

91

users

05 September 1980

The Fiancee (1980)

The wrenching story of a woman sentenced in 1934 to ten years in prison for antifascist activities. The love between her and her fiancée enables her to survive the tribulations of her time in prison, where she is one of few political prisoners.
Günther Rücker, Günter Reisch
Jutta Wachowiak, Regimantas Adomaitis, Slávka Budínová, Christine Gloger, Inge Keller, Käthe Reichel, Hans-Joachim Hegewald, Barbara Zinn, Katrin Sass, Ewa Ziętek, Friedrich Richter, Carin Abicht, Dorothea Mommsen, Christa Pasemann, Ursula Braun, Katrin Martin, Reinhard Straube, Johannes Wieke, Rolf Ludwig, Irma Münch, Johanna Clas, Karla Runkehl, Christa Lehmann, Christa Löser, Rose Becker, Ellen Tiedtke, Inge Noack, Sina Fiedler-Engel, Christiane Lechle, Katharina Rothärmel, Gisa Stoll, Henny Müller, Gertraud Last, Ostara Körner, Gertraud Kreissig, Katarina Tomaschewsky, Angela Brunner, Karin Gregorek, Doris Thalmer, Elke Niebelschütz, Roland Kuchenbuch, Anita Herbst

Mei 5, 2023

Durasi

