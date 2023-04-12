  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7.6

/

10

from

817

users

Diterbitkan

13 May 1984

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

The Dollmaker (1984)

During World War II, hard-luck farmer Colvis Nevels leaves his rural Kentucky home to take a factory job in bustling Detroit. Reluctantly accompanying Colvis is his long-suffering wife, Gertie, a talented woodcarver set in her traditional ways. When the perils of city life and Colvis’ reckless squandering of money send the Nevels into precarious financial straits, Gertie starts a business making hand-carved dolls in order to provide for her family.
Katterli Frauenfelder, Daniel Petrie, Gary Daigler
Jane Fonda, Levon Helm, Amanda Plummer, Susan Kingsley, Ann Hearn, Robert Swan, Geraldine Page, Jason Yearwood, David Brady Wilson, Starla Whaley, David Dawson, Nikki Creswell, Raymond Serra, Dan Hedaya, Christine Ebersole, Ellen Marchman, Studs Terkel, Sheb Wooley, James N. Harrell, Edward Sadlowski, Phyllis Boyens, Mike Timoney, Bruce McKinnon, Mike Bacarella, Etel Billig, Pat Billingsley, Diane Dorsey, Derek Googe, Cheryl Hamada, Elizabeth Regal, Jamie Wild, Jason Wild, Dennis Kelly

Diterbitkan

April 12, 2023 3:24 pm

Durasi

