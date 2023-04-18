IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 18,320 users

Diterbitkan 04 November 2009

Oleh mamat

The Concert (2009)

A former world-famous conductor of the Bolshoï orchestra, known as “The Maëstro”, Andreï Filipov had seen his career publicly broken by Leonid Brezhnev for hiring Jewish musicians and now works cleaning the concert hall where he once directed. One day, he intercepts an official invitation from the prestigious Théâtre du Châtelet. Through a series of mad antics, he reunites his old orchestra, now composed of old alcoholic musicians, and flies to perform in Paris and complete the Tchaikovsky concerto interrupted 30 years earlier. For the concerto, he engages a young violin soloist with whom he has an unexpected connection.

Radu Mihăileanu

Aleksey Guskov, Mélanie Laurent, Dmitri Nazarov, François Berléand, Miou-Miou, Lionel Abelanski, Valeriy Barinov, Sara Martins, Laurent Bateau, Vlad Ivanov, Anna Kamenkova, Roger Dumas, Anghel Gheorghe, Aleksandr Komissarov, Vitalie Bichir, Guillaume Gallienne, Valentin Teodosiu, Ion Sapdaru, Maria Dinulescu, Anamaria Ferentz, Mihai Călin, Ramzy Bedia, Eric Judor, Anton Yakovlev, Constantin Drăgănescu, Hervé Pauchon, Philippe Uchan, Bing Yin, Constantin Bărbulescu, Tatiana Rotari, Patrick Zard

tt1320082