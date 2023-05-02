IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 275 users

Diterbitkan 03 September 1964

Oleh mamat

The Comedy Man (1964)

A middle-aged stock actor goes to London to try the big time. After much frustration, he lands a job doing TV commercials, gaining wealth and recognition. He eventually gives it all up to return to stage work and keep his pride.

Alvin Rakoff, Ted Sturgis

Kenneth More, Cecil Parker, Dennis Price, Billie Whitelaw, Norman Rossington, Angela Douglas, Edmund Purdom, Frank Finlay, Alan Dobie, J.G. Devlin, Valerie Croft, Leila Croft, Gerald Campion, Jacqueline Hill, Harold Goodwin, Penny Morrell, Naomi Chance, Guy Deghy, Derek Francis, Myrtle Reed, Edwin Richfield, Gordon Rollings, Eileen Way, Freddie Mills, Frank Thornton, John Horsley, Wally Patch, Talitha Pol, Hamilton Dyce, Anthony Blackshaw, Richard Pearson, Maurice Durant, Ronald Lacey, Chubby Checker, Jill Adams, Robert Raglan

tt0056942