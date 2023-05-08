  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Colombia

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7.1

/

10

from

1,652

users

Diterbitkan

27 April 2011

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Colors of the Mountain (2011)

A motley crew of young boys in Colombia lives only for one passion: soccer. But when their precious new ball rolls into a minefield, their dreams are suddenly on hold. Even as the village becomes the center of a tug-of-war between right-wing paramilitary groups and leftist guerrillas, the idea of a rescue attempt is too tempting to resist.
Carlos César Arbeláez
Hernán Mauricio Ocampo, Nolberto Sánchez, Genaro Aristizábal, Hernán Méndez, Carmen Torres, Natalia Cuéllar, Antonio Galeano

Diterbitkan

Mei 8, 2023 8:16 pm

Durasi

