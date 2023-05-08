Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Colors of the Mountain (2011) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Colombia
Bintang film
Antonio Galeano,
Carmen Torres,
Genaro Aristizábal,
Hernán Mauricio Ocampo,
Hernán Méndez,
Natalia Cuéllar,
Nolberto Sánchez
Sutradara
Carlos César Arbeláez
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7.1/
10from
1,652users
Diterbitkan
27 April 2011
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Colors of the Mountain (2011)
A motley crew of young boys in Colombia lives only for one passion: soccer. But when their precious new ball rolls into a minefield, their dreams are suddenly on hold. Even as the village becomes the center of a tug-of-war between right-wing paramilitary groups and leftist guerrillas, the idea of a rescue attempt is too tempting to resist.
tt1715853