IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 1,127 users

Diterbitkan 22 December 1993

Oleh mamat

The Bride with White Hair 2 (1993)

For ten years, Cho has been in the snow of Mount Shin Fung waiting for a rare flower to blossom that will cure his wife who, back in Chung Yuan, is slowly killing all of the members of the Eight Big Clans. Something Cho did to her early in their marriage has turned her hair white and driven her mad. Cho’s nephew, Kit, marries Lyre; they are deeply in love. On their wedding night, Ni-Chang, the bride with white hair, kidnaps Lyre and takes her to her harem of fighting women to indoctrinate her against Kit. Kit tries to lead a rescue party, but they are up against formidable opponents. Can Cho come in time with the blossom to soften Ni-Chang’s heart?

David Wu

Leslie Cheung, Brigitte Lin, Sunny Chan, Christy Chung, Joey Meng, Lily Chung Suk-Wai, Richard Sun Kwok-Ho, Tiu Gwan-Mei, Lee Heung-Kam, Yu Jun-Fung, Thomas Cheung Kwok-Leung, Jacky Yeung Tak-Ngai, Wong San, Eddy Ko, Lee Wai-Choh, Helena Law Lan, Yeung Ching-Ching, Ruth Winona Tao

