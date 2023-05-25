  1. Home
  3. The Bride with White Hair 2 (1993)

Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Hong Kong

Sutradara

IMDb

5.8

/

10

from

1,127

users

Diterbitkan

22 December 1993

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Bride with White Hair 2 (1993)

For ten years, Cho has been in the snow of Mount Shin Fung waiting for a rare flower to blossom that will cure his wife who, back in Chung Yuan, is slowly killing all of the members of the Eight Big Clans. Something Cho did to her early in their marriage has turned her hair white and driven her mad. Cho’s nephew, Kit, marries Lyre; they are deeply in love. On their wedding night, Ni-Chang, the bride with white hair, kidnaps Lyre and takes her to her harem of fighting women to indoctrinate her against Kit. Kit tries to lead a rescue party, but they are up against formidable opponents. Can Cho come in time with the blossom to soften Ni-Chang’s heart?
David Wu
Leslie Cheung, Brigitte Lin, Sunny Chan, Christy Chung, Joey Meng, Lily Chung Suk-Wai, Richard Sun Kwok-Ho, Tiu Gwan-Mei, Lee Heung-Kam, Yu Jun-Fung, Thomas Cheung Kwok-Leung, Jacky Yeung Tak-Ngai, Wong San, Eddy Ko, Lee Wai-Choh, Helena Law Lan, Yeung Ching-Ching, Ruth Winona Tao

Diterbitkan

Mei 26, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

