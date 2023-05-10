IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 07 November 2007

Oleh mamat

The Box (1969)

Jane, after giving away a wooden box that was left to her by her mother, has recurring nightmares of her long lost mother coming to her asking for the box. Jane tracks it down to a big house located in the suburbs

Chalart Sriwanna

Chadaporn Rattanakorn, Nirut Sirichanya

tt14922184