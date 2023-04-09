IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 3,530 users

Diterbitkan 16 May 2014

Oleh mamat

The Blue Room (2014)

In their blue hotel room, a clandestine couple of two married lovers plan an impossible future, as death shutters their already frail tranquillity. Now, the noose tightens more and more around innocents and sinners; but, was there a crime?

Mathieu Amalric

Mathieu Amalric, Léa Drucker, Stéphanie Cléau, Laurent Poitrenaux, Serge Bozon

tt3230082