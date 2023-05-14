IMDb 4.2 / 10 from 8 users

Diterbitkan 21 April 2023

Oleh mamat

The Best Man (2023)

Mercenaries seize control of a remote resort hotel during a wedding and it’s up to the best man, the groom and their drunken best friend to stop the terrorists and save the hostages.

Shane Dax Taylor

Brendan Fehr, Dolph Lundgren, Luke Wilson, Nicky Whelan, Scout Taylor-Compton, Scott Martin, Ryan Devlin, Wes Hager, Andrey Ivchenko, Chris Mullinax, King Orba, Michael Proctor, Alex Reymundo

