Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

6.7

/

10

from

813

users

Diterbitkan

02 June 2017

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography (2017)

Portrait photographer Elsa Dorfman found her medium in 1980: the larger-than-life Polaroid Land 20×24 camera. For the next thirty-five years, she captured the "surfaces" of those who visited her studio: families, Beat poets, rock stars, and Harvard notables. As pictures begin to fade and her retirement looms, Dorfman gives Errol Morris an inside tour of her backyard archive.
Errol Morris
Elsa Dorfman, Errol Morris, Allen Ginsberg, W.H. Auden, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Anaïs Nin, Andrea Dworkin, Andrew Wylie, Victor Bockris, Gail Mazur, Harvey Silverglate, Ed Sanders, Audre Lorde, Anne Sexton, Peter Orlovsky, Jack Elliott

Diterbitkan

April 9, 2023 9:52 pm

Durasi

