Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Allen Ginsberg,
Anaïs Nin,
Andrea Dworkin,
Andrew Wylie,
Anne Sexton,
Audre Lorde,
Bob Dylan,
Ed Sanders,
Elsa Dorfman,
Errol Morris
Sutradara
Errol Morris
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
6.7/
10from
813users
Diterbitkan
02 June 2017
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography (2017)
Portrait photographer Elsa Dorfman found her medium in 1980: the larger-than-life Polaroid Land 20×24 camera. For the next thirty-five years, she captured the “surfaces” of those who visited her studio: families, Beat poets, rock stars, and Harvard notables. As pictures begin to fade and her retirement looms, Dorfman gives Errol Morris an inside tour of her backyard archive.
tt5952468