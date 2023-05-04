  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Italy

IMDb

4.9

/

10

from

351

users

Diterbitkan

17 August 1984

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Ark of the Sun God (1984)

A safecracker takes a job where he must go to Istanbul and steal a scepter that once belonged to the god Gilgamesh but is now in the temple of a secret cult.
Antonio Margheriti
David Warbeck, Luciano Pigozzi, Ricardo Palacios, Susie Sudlow, John Steiner, Achille Brugnini, Aytekin Akkaya

Diterbitkan

Mei 4, 2023 1:51 am

Durasi

