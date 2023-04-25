IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 1,215 users

The American Scream (2012)

An original documentary which follows three families in a small seaside town in Massachusetts as they prepare for their annual home made haunted houses. This story highlights their long journey from planning to opening day and cleanup until next year and the obstacles which face them during the process.

Michael Stephenson

Matthew Brodeur, Victor Bariteau, Manny Souza, Lori Souza, Richard Brodeur

