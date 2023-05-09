IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 933 users

The Accompanist (1992)

In Nazi-occupied Paris, a young accompanist named Sophie Vasseur gets a job with famed singer Irene Brice. As Irene’s husband Charles, a businessman collaborating with the Nazis, wrestles with his conscience, Sophie becomes obsessed with Irene, taking on the role of maid as well as accompanist, living life vicariously through Irene’s triumphs and affairs.

Claude Miller

Romane Bohringer, Richard Bohringer, Elena Safonova, Samuel Labarthe, Julien Rassam, Nelly Borgeaud, Bernard Verley, Niels Dubost, Claude Rich, Valérie Bettencourt, Paul Jerricho

tt0103616