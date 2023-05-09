Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Accompanist (1992) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Bernard Verley,
Claude Rich,
Elena Safonova,
Julien Rassam,
Nelly Borgeaud,
Niels Dubost,
Paul Jerricho,
Richard Bohringer,
Romane Bohringer,
Samuel Labarthe
Sutradara
Claude Miller
IMDb
6.9/
10from
933users
Diterbitkan
11 November 1992
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Accompanist (1992)
In Nazi-occupied Paris, a young accompanist named Sophie Vasseur gets a job with famed singer Irene Brice. As Irene’s husband Charles, a businessman collaborating with the Nazis, wrestles with his conscience, Sophie becomes obsessed with Irene, taking on the role of maid as well as accompanist, living life vicariously through Irene’s triumphs and affairs.
Claude Miller
Romane Bohringer, Richard Bohringer, Elena Safonova, Samuel Labarthe, Julien Rassam, Nelly Borgeaud, Bernard Verley, Niels Dubost, Claude Rich, Valérie Bettencourt, Paul Jerricho
tt0103616