IMDb 5.6 / 10 from 332 users

Diterbitkan 14 October 2018

Oleh mamat

Terror in the Woods (2018)

The story of two twelve-year-old girls who attack their friend as a sacrifice to an internet legend, the Suzerain.

D.J. Viola

Sophie Grace, Ella West Jerrier, Skylar Morgan Jones, Angela Kinsey, Drew Powell, Yohance Myles, Tracey Bonner, Candace Mabry, Carrie Walrond Hood, Michael Berthold, Ashley Lonardo, Sparrow Nicole, Penn Viola, Matthew Benjamin Parker

tt8883498