IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 1,141 users

Diterbitkan 30 September 2006

Oleh mamat

Tears for You (2006)

A love story about two step-siblings, Yota and Kaoru. Long ago, Yota’s mother married Kaoru’s jazz-playing father, effectively merging the two families. Unfortunately, Kaoru’s father skipped town, and Yota’s mother passed away, but not before imparting a dying wish to her young son to take care of Kaoru.

Nobuhiro Doi

Satoshi Tsumabuki, Masami Nagasawa, Kumiko Aso, Eiichiro Funakoshi, Isao Hashizume, Ryohei Hirota, Kyoko Koizumi, Aiko Morishita, Tatsuya Nakamura, Nao Omori, Fuuka Haruna, Mao Sasaki, Tomi Taira, Takashi Tsukamoto

tt0870944