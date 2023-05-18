IMDb 5.1 / 10 from 47 users

Diterbitkan 08 September 2018

Oleh mamat

Table Manners (2018)

Housewife Megan’s idyllic life is thrown into turmoil, when it emerges that her husband, Lloyd, faces a heavy prison sentence for tax evasion. Megan, caught completely unawares is sent into a tailspin as she, not only loses her husband, her home and her comfortable suburban life, but also finds herself implicated in the tax fraud and facing jail time. Down on her luck and with nothing to her name Megan has to rediscover who she really is. With the help of her son and her best friend, Lindiwe, she finds solace and hope in her life-long love and affinity for cooking. She learns that the path back home begins with realizing that she is enough and all she needs is her family, food and love. Life’s 3 courses made easy.

Leli Maki

Diaan Lawrenson, Renate Stuurman, Neels Van Jaarsveld, Thabo Malema, John Lata, Fiona Ramsay, Jonathan Taylor, Julian Robinson, Russel Savadier, Siphiwe Hlabangane

tt7385538