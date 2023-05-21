IMDb 5.1 / 10 from 27 users

Diterbitkan 28 April 2023

Oleh LIN

Stay Out of the Basement (2023)

Mackenzie takes a job babysitting for a lonely young girl named Peyton only to find out that something sinister may be happening in her home.

Ryan Callaway

Ariella Mossey, Emma Pearson, Rivers Duggan, Hannah Brahney, Claire Healey

tt23028288