IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 2,325 users

Diterbitkan 15 May 1974

Oleh mamat

Stavisky… (1974)

Irresistible charm and talent helps Serge Alexandre alias Stavisky, small-time swindler, to make friends with even most influential members of French industrial and political elite during the early 30s. But nothing lasts forever and when his great scam involving hundreds millions of francs gets exposed result is an unprecedented scandal that almost caused a civil war.

Alain Resnais

Jean-Paul Belmondo, François Périer, Anny Duperey, Michael Lonsdale, Roberto Bisacco, Claude Rich, Charles Boyer, Pierre Vernier, Marcel Cuvelier, Van Doude, Jacques Spiesser, Michel Beaune, Maurice Jacquemont, Silvia Bădescu, Jacques Eyser, Fernand Guiot, Daniel Lecourtois, Gérard Depardieu, Niké Arrighi, Samson Fainsilber, Raymond Girard, Gigi Ballista, Guido Cerniglia, Yves Brainville, Gabriel Cattand, Jean Michaud, Niels Arestrup, Roland Bertin, Imelde Marani, Lucienne Legrand, Guy Piérauld, Yves Peneau, Dominique Rollin, Catherine Sellers, Paul Villé, Vicky Messica, Lionel Vitrant, Georges Yacoubian, François Leterrier, Jean-Michel Charlier

tt0072204