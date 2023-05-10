  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Sutradara

IMDb

5.9

/

10

from

1,084

users

Diterbitkan

28 January 2009

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Spy(ies) (2009)

In London, an airport baggage handler is forced by French and British intelligence agents to seduce the wife of a businessman with ties to Syrian terrorists.
Nicolas Saada
Guillaume Canet, Géraldine Pailhas, Stephen Rea, Hippolyte Girardot, Archie Panjabi, Vincent Regan, Alexander Siddig, Jamie Harding, Hiam Abbass, Bruno Blairet, Fred Epaud, Michael Marks, Alexandre Steiger, Seb Cardinal, Tarek Khalil, Satya Dusaugey, Julien Meunier, Milanka Brooks, Gamal Badawi, Yass Hachem, Jean-Marc Bellu, Andrew Neymarc, Jean-Marc Culiersi

Diterbitkan

Mei 11, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

