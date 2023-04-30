Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Sound of Silence (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Italy
Bintang film
Alessandra Pizzullo,
Chiara Casolari,
Daniele De Martino,
Lucia Caporaso,
Penelope Sangiorgi,
Peter Stephen Wolmarans,
Rocco Marazzita
Genre
Horror
IMDb
4.5/
10from
215users
Diterbitkan
02 March 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Sound of Silence (2023)
After her father ends up in the hospital, Emma flies back from New York to her hometown in Italy and stays at her parents’ home. All alone in the house, she faces an evil entity that is connected to a cursed radio. Emma will have to unveil the dark secret behind the radio to survive the night and protect the ones she loves.
Alessandro Antonaci, Daniel Lascar, Stefano Mandalà
Penelope Sangiorgi, Rocco Marazzita, Lucia Caporaso, Daniele De Martino, Chiara Casolari, Alessandra Pizzullo, Peter Stephen Wolmarans
tt19363554