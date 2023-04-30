IMDb 4.5 / 10 from 215 users

Diterbitkan 02 March 2023

Oleh LIN

Sound of Silence (2023)

After her father ends up in the hospital, Emma flies back from New York to her hometown in Italy and stays at her parents’ home. All alone in the house, she faces an evil entity that is connected to a cursed radio. Emma will have to unveil the dark secret behind the radio to survive the night and protect the ones she loves.

Alessandro Antonaci, Daniel Lascar, Stefano Mandalà

Penelope Sangiorgi, Rocco Marazzita, Lucia Caporaso, Daniele De Martino, Chiara Casolari, Alessandra Pizzullo, Peter Stephen Wolmarans

tt19363554