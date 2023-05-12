IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 182 users

Diterbitkan 22 October 2002

Oleh mamat

Sorry (2002)

Twelve year old Sei has hit puberty and is quickly becoming sexually aware, sometimes not as privately as he’d like; erections in school and other inopportune times plague him. He talks about it with his school friends, Kinta and Nyanko, in between their feuding over the affections of classmate Yumi, but can’t figure out what to do about it.

Shin Togashi

Masahiro Hisano, Yukika Sakuratani, Jun Kunimura, Takuya Kurihara, Michiko Kawai, Ayumu Saito, Shoichi Sato

