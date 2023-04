IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 131 users

Diterbitkan 12 March 1966

Oleh mamat

Sleepy Eyes of Death 7: The Mask of the Princess (1966)

The masked daughter of the Shogun wants to kill a samurai who has seen her scarred face. She sends waves of ninja warriors to kill the samurai and plots diabolical schemes / ambushes without much success.

Akira Inoue

Raizō Ichikawa, Yoshie Mizutani, Ichirô Nakatani, Ryûtarô Gomi, Keiko Kayama, Tamotsu Fujiharu, Kiyoshi Itô, Kanae Kobayashi, Kōichi Mizuhara, Ikuno Mori, Hideki Ninomiya, Eigorô Onoe, Akiko Santo, Kimiko Tachibana, Haruyoshi Takeuchi, Toshiko Tamura, Yûsaku Terashima, Akihisa Toda, Yôko Wakasugi

tt0148941