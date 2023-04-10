IMDb 5.4 / 10 from 776 users

Diterbitkan 14 January 2021

Oleh mamat

Simple Passion (2021)

A man and a woman are brought together by chance for several months. He is younger than she is, married, Russian, officially a diplomat stationed in Paris. She is a beautiful teacher and researcher, with her feet firmly on the ground. The film follows the evolution of their love, from the beginning to end.

Danielle Arbid

Laetitia Dosch, Sergei Polunin, Caroline Ducey, Grégoire Colin, Slimane Dazi, Lou-Teymour Thion

tt10023172