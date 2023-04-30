IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 27 October 2022

Oleh LIN

Siku 12: Langkah Derhaka (2022)

A father has been keeping his martial arts knowledge that he had learnt a long time ago from his son a secret because of the black history that he went through. His son is a Muay Thai boxer and upon much insistence, the father finally passes on the knowledge known as the `Jirus Siku 12 Langkah Derhaka` to his son who will be competing in the 2021 Pendang Muay Thai open competition.

Azhari Mohd Zain

Syafiq Kyle, Zahiril Adzim, Azman Ahmad, Yaakub Abd Aziz, Syahmiey Odd, Anas Ridzuan

tt22756178