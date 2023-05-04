IMDb 4.6 / 10 from 1,366 users

Diterbitkan 23 February 2017

Oleh LIN

Siew Lup (2017)

Mia, an ex-prostitute, is trapped in a loveless marriage with the abusive Quan (Sunny Pang, who also stars in Headshot in this year’s Festival lineup), a butcher who runs a roast meat shop. When she meets sensitive funeral director Wu, their passion for one another escalates into an affair. But the path to true love is fraught with jealousy, forcing someone to make a deadly move.

Sam Loh

Rebecca Chen, Sunny Pang, Louis Wu, Melody Low, Alan Tan, Rayve Tay

tt6550794