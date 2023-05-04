  1. Home
Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Singapore

Sutradara

IMDb

4.6

/

10

from

1,366

users

Diterbitkan

23 February 2017

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Siew Lup (2017)

Mia, an ex-prostitute, is trapped in a loveless marriage with the abusive Quan (Sunny Pang, who also stars in Headshot in this year’s Festival lineup), a butcher who runs a roast meat shop. When she meets sensitive funeral director Wu, their passion for one another escalates into an affair. But the path to true love is fraught with jealousy, forcing someone to make a deadly move.
Sam Loh
Rebecca Chen, Sunny Pang, Louis Wu, Melody Low, Alan Tan, Rayve Tay

Diterbitkan

Mei 4, 2023 4:55 pm

Durasi

