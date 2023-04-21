IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 258 users

Diterbitkan 11 March 2021

Oleh LIN

Siberian Sniper (2021)

After months of exhausting trench warfare, most of Major Belyaev’s battalion was destroyed. The area is ruled by German aces snipers. Hope for replenishment collapses when the convoy, in which the Soviet snipers were traveling, falls under a German airstrike. A handful of soldiers and a young hunter from Yakutia, Yegor Cheerin, survive.

Dmitriy Koltzov, Sergey Zverev

Aytal Stepanov, Aleksandr Kazantsev, Dmitriy Koltzov, Daniil Zhuravlev, Pavel Pogodaev, Vyacheslav Yugov

tt17074644