Diterbitkan 25 November 2021

Oleh LIN

Showbiz Spy (2021)

Cercis Lui goes undercover as an member of the “International Association for the Physical and Mental Health Development of Underage Boys and Girls” dedicated to protecting young boys and girls from being exploited in their pursuit of pop stardom. When tasked with taking down a shady talent show and its mastermind, Big Boss, Cercis must disguise himself as a woman to enter the competition. Only then can he get close enough to gather the evidence to take down the criminal ring. Joining this outlandish operation are entertainment reporter Helianthus, wannabe popstar Circle O, notorious artist Lilium, and Circle O’s cousin from the U.S., Oval O. But does this ragtag team have what it takes to triumph over the shady side of the business?

