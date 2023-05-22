IMDb 4.8 / 10 from 93 users

She Starts the Fire (1992)

Chingmy Yau stars in She Starts The Fire, a fish-out-of-water comedy where the fish can set people on fire! Wendy (Chingmy Yau) arrives in Hong Kong to stay with her aunt Big Beer (Deannie Ip), who shares a space with her landlord Charles (Lawrence Cheng, who also directed). There’s just one problem: Wendy can set things on fire with her mind. Her pyrokinetic powers are applied simultaneously with some bad luck, so the victim usually gets a double whammy of misfortune and charred flesh.

Lawrence Cheng

Chingmy Yau, Lawrence Cheng, Deanie Ip, Carol Cheng, Paul Chu Kong, Michael Lai Siu-Tin, Manfred Wong, Peter Lai Bei-Dak, John Ching Tung, Vindy Chan Wai-Yee, Kingdom Yuen, Lee Siu-Kei, Damian Lau, Chang Gan-Wing

tt0105119