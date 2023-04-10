IMDb 2.8 / 10 from 5,052 users

Diterbitkan 26 November 2002

Oleh mamat

Shark Attack 3: Megalodon (2002)

When two researchers discover a colossal shark’s tooth off the Mexican coast their worst fears surface – the most menacing beast to ever rule the waters is still alive and mercilessly feeding on anything that crosses its path. Now they must hunt the fierce killer and destroy it… before there is no one left to stop it

David Worth

John Barrowman, Jenny McShane, Ryan Cutrona, Bashar Rahal, George Stanchev, Pavlin Kemilev, Plamen Manassiev, Krasimir Simeonov, Ivo Tonchev, Rosi Chernogorova, Plamen Zahov, Peter Rusev, Anya Pencheva, Ryan Christopher Keys, Velizar Peev, Malina Georgieva

tt0313597