IMDb 5.4 / 10 from 781 users

Diterbitkan 21 February 2007

Scorpion (2007)

Featuring a mix of Thai Boxing and Ultimate Fighting, SCORPION has been dubbed The French Fight Club. It stars Jerome Le Banner, who is also known as Hyper Battle Cyborg and The Bulldog of Paris, a true kickboxer, famous for his aggressive style – 43 of his 57 wins have come by knockout.

Julien Seri

Clovis Cornillac, Karole Rocher, Jérôme Le Banner, Francis Renaud, Caroline Proust, Olivier Marchal, Tony Harrisson, Hicham Nazzal, Moussa Maaskri, Jean-Marie Paris

tt0496385