IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 1,632 users

Diterbitkan 13 May 2011

Oleh mamat

Scents and Sensibility (2011)

In this modern adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, Elinor and Marianne find themselves penniless after their father’s fortune is taken away. As they look for ways to pay the bills, they encounter people who judge them and try to keep them down in the dumps. Add falling in love into the mix, and determining whom to trust becomes a mine field. Can the sisters find a balance between relying on their hearts and using good sense without losing everything they hold dear?

Brian Brough

Ashley Williams, Nick Zano, Brad Johnson, Marla Sokoloff, Danielle C. Ryan, Jason Celaya, Jaclyn Hales, JJ Neward, Peggy Matheson, Jim Christian, Yolanda Wood, Dee Macaluso, Gary Nielsen, Bruce Wing, Yun, Paul D. Hunt, Jason Osmond, K. Danor Gerald, Hillary Straga, Chris Clark, Luke Drake, Kari Hawker-Diaz, Sean Bott, Anita Rice, Lauren Faber, Rick Allen, Brandi Lynn Anderson, Alex Clark, Dan Harding, Anthony Straga, Beki Diamond, Sue Chantry, Jason Fullmer, Michael Hastings, Karen Peterson

tt1600438