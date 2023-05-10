  1. Home
  Saving Shiloh (2006)

05 April 2006

Synopsis

Saving Shiloh (2006)

In this third movie about Shiloh, Judd Travers is accused of killing a man he once fought in a bar. Everyone in the town consider Judd to be guilty except Marty Preston, but even him has some doubts. Trying to clear Judd’s name Marty and his friend searches the woods to find the criminal.
Sandy Tung
Jason Dolley, Jordan Garrett, Scott Wilson, Gerald McRaney, Kyle Chavarria, Taylor Momsen, Liberty Smith

