IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 914 users

Diterbitkan 05 April 2006

Oleh mamat

Saving Shiloh (2006)

In this third movie about Shiloh, Judd Travers is accused of killing a man he once fought in a bar. Everyone in the town consider Judd to be guilty except Marty Preston, but even him has some doubts. Trying to clear Judd’s name Marty and his friend searches the woods to find the criminal.

Sandy Tung

Jason Dolley, Jordan Garrett, Scott Wilson, Gerald McRaney, Kyle Chavarria, Taylor Momsen, Liberty Smith

tt0472175