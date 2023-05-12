IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 613 users

Diterbitkan 02 May 1986

Oleh mamat

Saving Grace (1986)

A newly-elected Pope Leo XIV finds himself accidentally locked out of the Vatican. Unknown to the outside world, he winds up in an impoverished Italian village, where his adventures ultimately teach the Pope and his new friends some important lessons about friendship and self-esteem. Written by Chris DeSantis

Robert M. Young

Tom Conti, Fernando Rey, Erland Josephson, Giancarlo Giannini, Donald Hewlett, Edward James Olmos, Patricia Mauceri, Angelo Evans, Marta Zoffoli, Guido Alberti, Massimo Sarchielli, Massimo Serato, Agnès Nobecourt, Jorge Krimer, Tom Felleghy, Ettore Martini

tt0091895