IMDb 4.6 / 10 from 1,488 users

Diterbitkan 02 December 2022

Oleh mamat

Savage Salvation (2022)

Newly engaged Shelby John and Ruby Red want a fresh start after their struggles with addiction, but when Shelby discovers his beloved Ruby dead on their porch, he embarks on a vengeful killing spree of the dealers who supplied her. Armed with nothing but adrenaline and a nail gun, Shelby begins to unleash chaos on the town’s criminal underbelly, as he hunt’s down crime lord Coyote. Sheriff Church must race against the clock to put an end to Shelby’s vigilante justice before the entire town descends into a bloodbath.

Cole S. McKay, Randall Emmett

Jack Huston, Robert De Niro, John Malkovich, Willa Fitzgerald, Quavo, Meadow Williams, Swen Temmel, Noel Gugliemi, Jonny Orsini, Dale Dickey, Winter Ave Zoli, Lindsay Pulsipher, Tyler Jon Olson, Katalina Viteri, Tierney Smith, Clay Wilcox

tt13055982