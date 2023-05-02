Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Savage Salvation (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Clay Wilcox,
Dale Dickey,
Jack Huston,
John Malkovich,
Jonny Orsini,
Katalina Viteri,
Lindsay Pulsipher,
Meadow Williams,
Noel Gugliemi,
Quavo
Sutradara
Cole S. McKay,
Randall Emmett
IMDb
4.6/
10from
1,488users
Diterbitkan
02 December 2022
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Savage Salvation (2022)
Newly engaged Shelby John and Ruby Red want a fresh start after their struggles with addiction, but when Shelby discovers his beloved Ruby dead on their porch, he embarks on a vengeful killing spree of the dealers who supplied her. Armed with nothing but adrenaline and a nail gun, Shelby begins to unleash chaos on the town’s criminal underbelly, as he hunt’s down crime lord Coyote. Sheriff Church must race against the clock to put an end to Shelby’s vigilante justice before the entire town descends into a bloodbath.
Cole S. McKay, Randall Emmett
Jack Huston, Robert De Niro, John Malkovich, Willa Fitzgerald, Quavo, Meadow Williams, Swen Temmel, Noel Gugliemi, Jonny Orsini, Dale Dickey, Winter Ave Zoli, Lindsay Pulsipher, Tyler Jon Olson, Katalina Viteri, Tierney Smith, Clay Wilcox
tt13055982