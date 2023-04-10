  1. Home
Drama

8.2

08 February 1994

Satantango (1994)

Inhabitants of a small village in Hungary deal with the effects of the fall of Communism. The town’s source of revenue, a factory, has closed, and the locals, who include a doctor and three couples, await a cash payment offered in the wake of the shuttering. Irimias, a villager thought to be dead, returns and, unbeknownst to the locals, is a police informant. In a scheme, he persuades the villagers to form a commune with him.
Béla Tarr
Mihály Víg, Putyi Horváth, Miklós Székely B., Erika Bók, László feLugossy, Alfréd Járai, János Derzsi, Irén Szajki, Éva Almássy Albert, Erzsébet Gaál, Peter Berling, György Barkó, Zoltán Kamondi, Barna Mihók, Péter Dobai, András Bodnár, Ica Bojár, István Juhász, Ferenc Kállai, Gyula Pauer, Mihály Kormos, Ernő Mihályi, András Fekete, Andor Simai, Katalin Krizsánné Kovács, Vilmosné Pataki, Mária Borbély, Kati Makrányi, Zsuzsa Fodor, Beatrix Jeszensky, Rita Deák Varga, Frigyes Hollósi, Ágnes Kamondy, Kína Vetõ, Mia Santamaria, József Kresinka, Mihály Ráday

