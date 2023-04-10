Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Satantango (1994) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Germany,
Hungary,
Switzerland
Bintang film
Ágnes Kamondy,
Alfréd Járai,
Andor Simai,
András Bodnár,
András Fekete,
Barna Mihók,
Beatrix Jeszensky,
Erika Bok,
Ernõ Mihályi,
Erzsébet Gaál
Sutradara
Bela Tarr
Genre
Drama
IMDb
8.2/
10from
11,619users
Diterbitkan
08 February 1994
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Satantango (1994)
Inhabitants of a small village in Hungary deal with the effects of the fall of Communism. The town’s source of revenue, a factory, has closed, and the locals, who include a doctor and three couples, await a cash payment offered in the wake of the shuttering. Irimias, a villager thought to be dead, returns and, unbeknownst to the locals, is a police informant. In a scheme, he persuades the villagers to form a commune with him.
Béla Tarr
Mihály Víg, Putyi Horváth, Miklós Székely B., Erika Bók, László feLugossy, Alfréd Járai, János Derzsi, Irén Szajki, Éva Almássy Albert, Erzsébet Gaál, Peter Berling, György Barkó, Zoltán Kamondi, Barna Mihók, Péter Dobai, András Bodnár, Ica Bojár, István Juhász, Ferenc Kállai, Gyula Pauer, Mihály Kormos, Ernő Mihályi, András Fekete, Andor Simai, Katalin Krizsánné Kovács, Vilmosné Pataki, Mária Borbély, Kati Makrányi, Zsuzsa Fodor, Beatrix Jeszensky, Rita Deák Varga, Frigyes Hollósi, Ágnes Kamondy, Kína Vetõ, Mia Santamaria, József Kresinka, Mihály Ráday
tt0111341