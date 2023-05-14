IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 18 users

Diterbitkan 11 May 2023

Oleh mamat

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (2023)

Last year’s prom ended in major drama for Princess Margrethe. She doesn’t dare tell anyone about what happened the night she was hospitalized. Suddenly the Danish royal family plans to visit Norway, and Princess Margrethe will finally get to meet the handsome Danish prince that she’s been chatting with for months. As family drama starts piling up for the royal Norwegian family, she finds herself lost between taking care of her family, portraying herself as a strong princess, and being vulnerable in her quest for love.

Ingvild Søderlind, Silje Dahl

Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne, Ines Høysæter Asserson, Mathias Storhøi, Amalie Sporsheim, Sammy Germain Wadi, Filip Bargee Ramberg, Frode Winther, Kirsti Stubø, Julie Agnete Vang, Afshin Firouzi, Evelyn Rasmussen Osazuwa, Tarjei Sandvik Moe, Anderz Eide, Ina Dajanna Ervik, Hannah Larsen Walberg, Niels Halstensen Skåber, Vår Sørensen Grønlie, Johannes Gjessing, Christian Ruud Kallum

tt22488414