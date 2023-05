IMDb 8 / 10 from 127 users

Diterbitkan 31 March 2023

Oleh LIN

Rooming With Danger (2023)

Fresh off a bad break-up, a young professional moves in with the seemingly perfect roommate but finds herself the object of a deadly obsession.

Christine Conradt

Camila Senna, Daniela Rivera, Christopher Millan, Emily Roslyn Villarreal, Adrian Quinonez, Steph Martinez, Samuel Parker, Sally Maersk

tt27231759