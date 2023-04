IMDb 5.1 / 10 from 195 users

Diterbitkan 07 July 2018

Oleh mamat

Room for Murder (2018)

When Kristen decides to take a break from college and return home, she finds Jake, a handsome stranger, living in her old room. Her mother, Moira, explains that she invited Jake to live as a tenant to help with the house expenses. Soon, Kristen discovers not only are Jake and Moira sleeping together, but Jake has a secret, dangerous past.

Rob Schmidt

James Maslow, Lorynn York, Adam Huber, Jenna Kanell, Julia Denton, Jannette Sepwa, Lorraine Rodriguez-Reyes, Tanya Clarke, Nora Frankovich

tt7200856