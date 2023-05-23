IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 186 users

Diterbitkan 15 December 2021

Oleh LIN

Ritsa: Three Colors of Love (2021)

Haddad the Egyptian captain returns home after a journey of exile for more than fifty years to search for the remnants of adolescence and face many dramatic lines and people who are different in character in an exciting intertwining of human relations between all

Ahmed Yousri

Mahmoud Hemida, Ahmed Al Fishawy, Aïcha Ben Ahmed, Amir El-Masry, Mariam El Khosht, Caroline Azmy, Mai ElGheity, Youssef Osman, Ahmed Kasaby, Samir Beder, Nourhan Ghazy

tt13066142