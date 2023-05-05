  1. Home
  Riot on the Dance Floor (2014)

Riot on the Dance Floor (2014)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

7.8

/

10

from

103

users

Diterbitkan

27 April 2014

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Riot on the Dance Floor (2014)

Through an oral history format of in-depth interviews and archival footage, RIOT ON THE DANCE FLOOR bring to life the gritty story of City Gardens, one of New Jersey’s most infamous clubs and its larger than life promoter, Randy Now. Featuring the stark and iconic photography of Thrasher Magazine’s Ken Salerno, the film chronicles the rise of several different music scenes in a venue for underground music that traversed the entertainment spectrum; from the comedy of Henny Youngman to Nine Inch Nails, New Order to Nirvana. It is the story of musical champions, underdogs and how hoards of misfit kids found an unlikely home and above all, the freedom and liberation of having complete creative control. – IFF Boston
Steve Tozzi
Henry Rollins, Jello Biafra, Ian MacKaye, Jon Stewart, Harley Flanagan, Michael Melchiondo Jr., Milo Auckerman, Rat Skates, Al Jourgensen

Diterbitkan

Mei 6, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

