Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Al Jourgensen,
Harley Flanagan,
Henry Rollins,
Ian Mackaye,
Jello Biafra,
Jon Stewart,
Michael Melchiondo Jr.,
Milo Auckerman,
Rat Skates
Sutradara
Steve Tozzi
Genre
Biography,
Documentary,
Music
IMDb
7.8/
10from
103users
Diterbitkan
27 April 2014
Oleh
Synopsis
Riot on the Dance Floor (2014)
Through an oral history format of in-depth interviews and archival footage, RIOT ON THE DANCE FLOOR bring to life the gritty story of City Gardens, one of New Jersey’s most infamous clubs and its larger than life promoter, Randy Now. Featuring the stark and iconic photography of Thrasher Magazine’s Ken Salerno, the film chronicles the rise of several different music scenes in a venue for underground music that traversed the entertainment spectrum; from the comedy of Henny Youngman to Nine Inch Nails, New Order to Nirvana. It is the story of musical champions, underdogs and how hoards of misfit kids found an unlikely home and above all, the freedom and liberation of having complete creative control. – IFF Boston
Steve Tozzi
Henry Rollins, Jello Biafra, Ian MacKaye, Jon Stewart, Harley Flanagan, Michael Melchiondo Jr., Milo Auckerman, Rat Skates, Al Jourgensen
