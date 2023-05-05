IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 122 users

Diterbitkan 07 April 1973

Oleh mamat

Rika 2: Lonely Wanderer (1973)

Rica wanting a fresh start leaves her friends and past life behind or at least that is what she thinks as trouble always seems to find her. Rica’s looks into a ship that exploded and everyone who survived this disaster who comes in contact with her dies. Rica only chance of solving the mystery of the sunken ship is if she can locate a old friend of hers who just happened to be on that ship the night it blew up.

Kō Nakahira

Rika Aoki, Tōru Minegishi, Taiji Tonoyama, Mizuho Suzuki, Takashi Fujiki

tt1171694