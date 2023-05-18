Sutradara

IMDb 8.1 / 10 from 517 users

Diterbitkan 25 October 2012

Oleh LIN

RiffTrax Live: Birdemic – Shock and Terror (2012)

Birdemic is one of our favorite bad movies of all time, and there’s no better way to watch it than RiffTrax Live. So grab a coat hanger, fire up your solar powered TV and for the love of god fully vest your stock options! Birdemic!

Bill Corbett, Kevin Murphy, Michael J. Nelson

tt2360430