IMDb 4.2 / 10 from 218 users

Diterbitkan 26 August 2014

Oleh mamat

Revelation Trail (2014)

In the late 19th century, a gruesome power consumes the land and destroys a holy man’s life. The preacher has to find his purpose in life to combat the walking dead.

John P. Gibson

Daniel Van Thomas, Daniel Britt, Jordan Elizabeth

tt2370410