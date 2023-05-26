IMDb 5.1 / 10 from 236 users

Diterbitkan 12 January 2012

Oleh mamat

Reality XL (2012)

On 13 January 2011, 24 scientists on night shift enter the control room. On 14 January 2011 at 6.00 PM clock only 1 scientist exits the control room. The other 23 have vanished without a trace. The scientist is questioned by two officers of the investigating detective services. An incredible story begins.

Thomas Bohn

Heiner Lauterbach, Max Tidof, Godehard Giese, Annika Blendl

tt2145849